Best Fashion Deals for Men: Week of 07/13 – 07/19

    Frederick J. Goodall
    • July 13, 2020

    Each week, the Mocha Man Style team scours the web to discover the best deals on men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

    This week, we have hot deals from Perry Ellis, Converse, Nike, and several more you can’t afford to miss.

    Featured Hot Deal

    Perry Ellis

    Now is the time to stock up on wardrobe basics from Perry Ellis. During this huge sale, you can save 40% off men’s clothing. Prices start at $15. Click here to shop.

    Clothing

    Charles Tyrwhitt

    Sale now on at Charles Tyrwhitt. Save up to 70%. Shirts from $29.75. No coupon needed. Click here to shop.

    Columbia Sportswear

    Columbia Summer Sale. Click here to shop.

    BoohooMan

    Save 50% off at BooHooMan with code: FIFTY! Click here to shop.

    G-Star Raw

    30% Off clothing at G-Star Raw. Click here to shop.

    Lacoste

    Save up to 50% off select styles at Lacoste. Click here to shop.

    Life is Good

    Solid Short Sleeve Tee are 2 for $35 on s at LifeisGood.com! Click here to shop.

    PacSun

    Take 50% off markdowns at PacSun. Click here to shop.

    Robert Graham

    Take an extra 20% off already reduced styles at Robert Graham. Click here to shop.

    Shoes

    Converse

    Save 40% off during the Converse sale. Click here to shop.

    Nike

    Students get 10% off at Nike.com. Click here to shop.

    Accessories

    Fossil

    Save up to 50% off sale items at Fossil. Click here to shop.

    Oakley

    Save up to 50% off selected eyewear at Oakley. Click here to shop.

    Solstice Sunglasses

    Solstice SunglassesGet 30% off full-price sunglasses and eyeglasses at Solstice. Click here to shop.

    Visit our Men’s Fashion Deals section for more discounts on men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

    Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.
