The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: A Multi-State Political Candidate, Coronavirus Sniffing Dogs, and Movie Awards

Periodically, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly.

This month’s panel includes Houston Matters Host, Craig Cohen; Mary Flood, blogger, and consultant for Androvett Legal Media and Marketing; and Jack Young, University of Houston theatre professor.

In this episode, the panel weighs in on a Democratic nominee for the Texas 27th Congressional district who also running in Florida, dogs’ helping to diagnose cases of coronavirus, and movies being eligible for major awards without having to premiere in movie theaters.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts on our social media channels.

