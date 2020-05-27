Save up to 50% Off adidas Clothing and Shoes

adidas continues to deliver fashionable athletic wear that is perfect for the field, court, or streets.

Now is the time to stock up on your favorite adidas gear because they have extended The Memorial Day Sale through May 31st. During the sale, you can save up to 50% off select products. No promo code required.

Choose from footwear favorites like Stan Smith, Superstar, Adilette Slides, and Solarboost 19, as well as thousands of other items.

Sale ends Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 11:59 pm PT.

