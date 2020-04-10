10 Easy Stay-At-Home Date Ideas to Boost Your Spirits

This COVID-19 lockdown has been quite overwhelming with all the adjustments we’ve had to make. One of the big adjustments I’ve had to make is how my partner and I date each other. Before, we could go to a movie theater, enjoy Sunday brunch at a restaurant, or work out at the gym together. Now we have to be much more creative.

Being stuck at home all day makes it easy to fall into a mundane routine which could be detrimental to our relationship. We’ve chosen to appreciate the little things we took for granted before the pandemic. Now we can be a bit more introspective about ourselves and appreciative of one another.

Whether you’re newly dating, living together, or married for years, it’s important to keep things interesting in your relationship. Even more so during these challenging times.

Here are 10 Stay-At-Home Date Ideas that will help you and your partner cope with the lockdown and connect with one another:

Create New Memories

The point of this idea is to have fun together. Be silly. Dance. Reminisce about your first date. If you have kids, get them involved. You can all dress up and have a themed evening (Arabian Nights for example). Take photos and create a scrapbook to document your life during this period.

Write to Each Other

Handwrite sweet little notes, cards, or long letters just to remind yourselves why you fell in love and how much you still appreciate each other.

Movie Nights (But with a Twist)

Yes, this is overdone, but at the moment it is a big deal. For this movie night, you and your partner must select and watch a movie you’ve never heard of or one you would have never considered watching. Afterward, have a discussion about the movie as if you were professional movie critics. Don’t forget the popcorn.

Cook Together

Pull out those pots and pans and try out new recipes together. Get your family members involved by asking relatives to share their favorite recipes. If you want to take it a step further, you can both enroll in an online culinary course. My partner and I had fun with this idea and challenged each other to a “Chopped” competition.

Take a Drive Around Town

A nice drive with just you and your partner is a nice way to get out of the house without actually going anywhere. Pack up a picnic bag and your favorite beverage. Stay in your car and just enjoy each other’s company and the scenery. Crank up your favorite music and do plenty of car dancing.

Treat Each Other to Spa Days

Treat each other to a “Spa Treatment.” He can give you a massage, manicure, pedicure, and a warm bath. You can cut his hair, soak his feet, and give him a facial. Don’t worry if you don’t have the skills to complete these tasks. There are plenty of tutorials on YouTube.

Dress Up and Show Up

Date night must go on. Therefore, you should dress the part. Put on your fancy clothes and impress each other with your outfits. Even if you just sit at the table playing Scrabble, you will look good doing it. There is something about getting dressed up that lifts your spirits.

Serve Others

Take this time do to what you can to help others. You can drop off a meal for a friend or family member in need, send a card to someone who’s having a hard time coping, or volunteer at a local food bank. Serving together is a great way to connect with each other while doing something good for the community.

Pray and Worship Together

Now that churches have moved online, it’s a good time to sit down with your partner and worship together. You can also find online devotionals to read together and discuss. Praying together is one of the most intimate things you can do as a couple. You will discover that it will bring closer together and increase your bond.

Plan Your First Outings After Lockdown Ends

When it is finally safe to leave the house, you’ll want to do something fun and exciting. List all the things you want to do and start making plans now. You may be able to score some great deals. You can also include your kids in the planning. They could have some amazing ideas.

