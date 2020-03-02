Teva Creates Innovative and Radical Collaboration with Opening Ceremony - Mocha Man Style

Teva Creates Innovative and Radical Collaboration with Opening Ceremony
Fashion March 2, 2020 Frederick J. Goodall
One of the hottest trends in fashion is collaborations. Shoe brand, Teva, is no stranger to collabs. The latest is its Spring/Summer 2020 collaboration with fashion brand Opening Ceremony. The collaboration, the brands’ fourth overall and first since 2016, features three limited-edition styles that combine Teva’s signature designs with Opening Ceremony’s forward-thinking design approach.
Inspired by urban explorers, the collaboration takes an unexpected approach to iconic styles. Each shoe has a futuristic feel, incorporating cues from current trends of shine and metallics that partners Opening Ceremony’s passion for expression and Teva’s versatile, utilitarian aesthetic.
The first of three drops, the Opening Ceremony x Teva Hurricane Sock, is a hybrid model that takes the socks-with-sandals trend to new heights. Its upper, fully knitted from shiny Lurex yarns, is engineered for a sock-like fit, with adjustable straps that allow for customization. While it wears like a sneaker, it also features easy hook-and-loop closures with recycled polyester straps over the foot to allow for adjustments to find the perfect fit.
The Opening Ceremony x Teva collection will be available at teva.com, openingceremony.com, Opening Ceremony stores and at select retailers globally.
