Teva Creates Innovative and Radical Collaboration with Opening Ceremony - Mocha Man Style

The first of three drops, the Opening Ceremony x Teva Hurricane Sock, is a hybrid model that takes the socks-with-sandals trend to new heights. Its upper, fully knitted from shiny Lurex yarns, is engineered for a sock-like fit, with adjustable straps that allow for customization. While it wears like a sneaker, it also features easy hook-and-loop closures with recycled polyester straps over the foot to allow for adjustments to find the perfect fit.

The Opening Ceremony x Teva collection will be available at teva.com, openingceremony.com, Opening Ceremony stores and at select retailers globally.

