Trunk Club Takes the Hassle Out of Men's Fashion - Mocha Man Style

When I shop for clothing, I like to walk through the aisles, interact with the salespeople, touch the fabrics, and try on different items to find the best fit.

But as an entrepreneur and a father of three kids, I don’t always have the time to go shopping. As a consequence, I’ve started to do most of my shopping online. Although the experience doesn’t compare to shopping in a store, I’ve managed to find a few online menswear retailers that are convenient and offer the styles and brands that I like.

My current favorite is Trunk Club, an online men’s fashion subscription service. There are many men’s subscription services, but I think Trunk Club is by far the best because of their vast selection of premium clothing and top-notch service.

Getting started with Trunk Club is simple. When you sign-up for an account and complete your style survey, you will be connected with a personal stylist who will find the best clothes for your size, style, and budget. Your personal stylist will help you build your wardrobe online or in person (you can visit a Trunk Club store or schedule an in-home consultation with a stylist if the service is available in your area).

After signing up, I was paired with a stylist in the Dallas area. She and I talked on the phone for 30-40 minutes to discuss my likes and dislikes. We also exchanged several e-mails over the course of a week to make sure we were aligned on my personal tastes. To spice things up a bit, I gave her the latitude to surprise me with items that I may not have considered.

After careful deliberation, the stylist selected the following pieces for me:

Rag & Bone T-Shirt ($70)

Ferragamo Brown Loafers ($595)

Bespoken Navy Derby Oxfords ($475)

Sand Blazer ($695)

Levi’s Denim Jacket ($88)

Billy Reid Blazer ($625)

John Varvatos V-Neck Sweater ($188)

Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Sweater ($195)

Theory Henley Shirt ($115)

Life After Denim Sweatshirt ($98)

J Brand Jeans ($183)

Paige Denim Khaki Pants ($179)

Rag & Bone Black Denim Jeans ($210)

Average Item Price: $286; Number of Items: 13







The clothing arrived a few days after the stylist and I had our final consultation. The pieces were neatly arranged in an elegant Trunk Club box. I was impressed by the variety and quality of the clothing, but with a total price of over $3,000, I had to pare down my selections to a few choice pieces.

I decided to create a casual date night outfit. Although I enjoy dressing up, my partner is more laid-back. She likes to wear jeans, simple tops, and jackets.

To complement my partner’s style, I chose the following items for my casual date night look: John Varvatos V-Neck Sweater, Rag & Bone Black Denim Jeans, Levi’s Denim Jacket, and Ferragamo Brown Loafers.

Trunk Club gives you 10 days to try on the clothing and make your selections. If you need more time, you can contact your stylist for an extension. You only pay for the clothes you keep, shipping is free both ways, and you can request a new trunk anytime you’d like.

I was pleased with my Trunk Club items and my wife really liked the outfit I put together.

Although I still enjoy shopping in stores, Trunk Club is now my go-to fashion source. But, if want premium clothing without the hassle of going to a brick-and-mortar store, you should try Trunk Club. Not only will you save time, but you will also begin to hone your personal style with the help of an expert stylist.

