Travel Easy with Sennheiser’s M3 MOMENTUM Wireless Headphones - Mocha Man Style

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Best Buy. All opinions are my own. I must admit that I can be a bit anti-social when...

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Best Buy. All opinions are my own.

I must admit that I can be a bit anti-social when I’m on an airplane. Sure, I’m willing to chat up my seatmates while we’re on the tarmac, but when the plane reaches 10,000 ft, all conversation must cease. This is my time to relax, decompress, and enjoy my music and audiobooks.

That’s why I travel with Sennheiser’s M3 MOMENTUM Wireless headphones. Not only do they look cool and reproduce the balanced depth and precision of studio-quality sound, but they also inform others of my need for privacy.

In addition to the superior sound, travelers like me will love two additional features:

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing MOMENTUM Wireless headphones adapt to your environment. The advanced Active Noise Cancellation offers three modes that are tailored to different environments: The Max mode offers Maximum Mode Cancellation (Airplane); Anti Wind mode provides noise cancellation optimized for outdoors; and Anti Pressure mode delivers softer noise cancellation for at-home use. Soft Earpads and Headband A genuine leather head strap and premium earcups deliver superior comfort for long-haul travelers who like to enjoy endless listening.

I also like these headphones because they are compact and easy to operate. The intuitive 3-Button Interface lets you switch between your music and making calls in an instant. You can also activate Volume Control at the touch of a button and link to voice assistant technology immediately.

Another key feature is the Smart ‘Tile’ Technology that lets you track your headphones. I am guilty of forgetting my headphones on airplanes, in hotel rooms, and in my Uber driver’s car. This built-in tech makes it more likely that I will be reunited with my headphones.

If you’re planning a trip and want a bit of solitude during your journey, pack the Sennheiser’s M3 MOMENTUM Wireless headphones in your carry on bag. They are the perfect travel accessory.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





