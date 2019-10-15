Morris Day Performs New Single "Lil Mo Funk" with Snoop Dogg - Mocha Man Style

Morris Day is one of the coolest men in the music business. I’ve admired his style, swag, and wit for many years. But most...

Morris Day is one of the coolest men in the music business. I’ve admired his style, swag, and wit for many years. But most of all, I’ve loved Day’s music. From his early hits with The Time – “Get it Up,” “777-9311,” “The Bird,” “Jungle Love,” “Jerk Out” – to his solo hits – “Oak Tree,” “Don’t Wait for Me,” – Day has always known how to bring the funk.

The legendary Prince protege has returned to the scene with a new single, “Lil Mo Funk.” He performed the song with Snoop Dogg on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







