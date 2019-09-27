 The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: The Yellow-Crowned Night Heron is the Official Bird of Houston and Volcanic Ash from Russia causes a Purple Haze - Mocha Man Style
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: The Yellow-Crowned Night Heron is the Official Bird of Houston and Volcanic Ash from Russia causes a Purple Haze

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: The Yellow-Crowned Night Heron is the Official Bird of Houston and Volcanic Ash from Russia causes a Purple Haze

Politics & Current Events September 27, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

GBU9
Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good,... The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: The Yellow-Crowned Night Heron is the Official Bird of Houston and Volcanic Ash from Russia causes a Purple Haze

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. This month’s panel includes Houston Matters Host, Craig Cohen and Mary Flood, blogger, and consultant for Androvett Legal Media and Marketing, and Marco Roberts, president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Houston.

In this episode, the panel weighs in on the Yellow-crowned Night Heron being named the official Bird of Houston and volcanic ash from Russia causing some purple haze in Houston skies.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle



About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016