The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: The Yellow-Crowned Night Heron is the Official Bird of Houston and Volcanic Ash from Russia causes a Purple Haze - Mocha Man Style

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. This month’s panel includes Houston Matters Host, Craig Cohen and Mary Flood, blogger, and consultant for Androvett Legal Media and Marketing, and Marco Roberts, president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Houston.

In this episode, the panel weighs in on the Yellow-crowned Night Heron being named the official Bird of Houston and volcanic ash from Russia causing some purple haze in Houston skies.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

