 Rick Ross Performs "Big Tyme" With an Assist From Swizz Beatz and The Roots - Mocha Man Style
Rick Ross Performs “Big Tyme” With an Assist From Swizz Beatz and The Roots

Rick Ross Performs “Big Tyme” With an Assist From Swizz Beatz and The Roots

Entertainment & Sports August 14, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

hip-hop43 music228 video145
Rick Ross has been in the rap game for a while. To celebrate the release of his 10th album, Port of Miami 2, Ross... Rick Ross Performs “Big Tyme” With an Assist From Swizz Beatz and The Roots

Rick Ross has been in the rap game for a while. To celebrate the release of his 10th album, Port of Miami 2, Ross performed his new single, “Big Tyme” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ross gets an assist from Swizz Beatz, The Roots, and an orchestra (complete with harp).

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle




Converse - Shop Now

About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016