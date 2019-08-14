Rick Ross Performs "Big Tyme" With an Assist From Swizz Beatz and The Roots - Mocha Man Style

Rick Ross has been in the rap game for a while. To celebrate the release of his 10th album, Port of Miami 2, Ross...

Rick Ross has been in the rap game for a while. To celebrate the release of his 10th album, Port of Miami 2, Ross performed his new single, “Big Tyme” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ross gets an assist from Swizz Beatz, The Roots, and an orchestra (complete with harp).

