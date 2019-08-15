Chef Deborah VanTrece Partners with Ben & Jerry's for Dessert'd: A Non-Expected Culinary Experience - Mocha Man Style

Vegans rejoice! Ben & Jerry’s is hitting the road with a series of events showcasing the surprisingly delicious world of plant-based dining. “We put...

Vegans rejoice! Ben & Jerry’s is hitting the road with a series of events showcasing the surprisingly delicious world of plant-based dining.

“We put a lot of effort into developing a non-dairy dessert that was just as indulgent as our ice cream,” said Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru Eric Fredette. “We know vegan versions of our favorite foods had a rough start, but that’s in the past. Chefs and home cooks are now able to create beautiful, tantalizing vegan dishes using fresh, locally-grown and curated products. These culinary events will prove it.”

Ticket holders for “Dessert’d” will enjoy plant-based small bites, hors d’oeuvres and custom cocktails. The culinary experience will include an all-you-can-eat array of Ben & Jerry’s ten non-dairy flavors. Live and local entertainment will add to the atmosphere of the immersive experience.

The Atlanta event will feature Deborah VanTrece, Chef/Owner of Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours. She will serve up traditional African American soul food with global inspiration.

Tickets for the evening experience are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: August 29, 2019

Time: 5:30-7:00 pm AND 8:00-9:30 pm

Location: Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Tickets: $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event – https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/dessertd

Proceeds from Dessert’d will benefit Patchwork City Farms.

