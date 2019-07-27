 The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Redistricting Maps and Karl Roves Says Texas Could Turn Blue - Mocha Man Style
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Redistricting Maps and Karl Roves Says Texas Could Turn Blue

Politics & Current Events July 27, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. This month’s panel includes Houston Matters Host, Craig Cohen and Mary Flood, blogger, and consultant for Androvett Legal Media and Marketing.

This month, the panel weighs in on a court ruling that Texas won’t need federal oversight when state lawmakers redraw district maps in 2021 and Republican operative Karl Rove’s prediction that Texas could turn blue.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

