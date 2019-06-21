The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Autonomous Vehicles on TSU's Campus and Texas Governor Greg Abbott Vetoes Car Seat Bill - Mocha Man Style

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The...

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. This month’s panel includes Houston Matters Host, Craig Cohen; Amber Ambrose, founder and CEO of Ambrose McDowell Communications; and Vivian Ho, a health economist at Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine.

This month, the panel weighs in on Texas Southern University’s new autonomous campus shuttle and Governor Abbott vetoes bill requiring children under two years old to be placed in rear-facing car seats.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo by Gail Delaughter

