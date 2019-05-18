The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Houston is Home to One of the Worst Cooks in America and Scottie Pippen scolds Houston Sports Fans - Mocha Man Style

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment,...

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. The panel includes Houston Matters Host, Craig Cohen; Marco Roberts, president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Houston; and Vivian Ho, a health economist at Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine.

This month, the panel weighs in on Houston being home to one of the Worst Cooks in America and former Rocket Scottie Pippen’s thoughts on Houston sports fans and their desire to win championships.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

