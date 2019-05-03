 First Friday Music Mix with DJ Alkemy - Mocha Man Style
First Friday Music Mix with DJ Alkemy

Entertainment & Sports May 3, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

Each month, Mocha Man Style partners with The Gite Gallery to host a First Friday Happy Hour. It is a great networking event with African art, food, drinks, and music by DJ Alkemy.

If you’re ever in the Houston-area, please attend one of our Happy Hour events or stop by The Gite Gallery at 2024 Alabama St. Houston, TX 77004.

