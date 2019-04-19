The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Yo-Yo Ma at The Border and A "Sesame Street" Snub - Mocha Man Style

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment,...

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. The panel includes Houston Matters Host (88.7FM), Ernie Manouse (filling in for Craig Cohen); David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown; and Vivian Ho, a health economist at Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine.

This month, the panel weighs in on cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing at the border and “Sesame Street” snubbing Houston on its 50th-anniversary tour.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

