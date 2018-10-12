The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: $6 Million Flood Study and Robot Brothels - Mocha Man Style

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment,...

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. The panel includes Houston Matters Host (88.7FM), Craig Cohen; Marco Roberts, president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Houston; and Lisa Falkenberg, Houston Chronicle columnist

This month, the panel weighs in on The Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ $6 million comprehensive study of the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs and a proposed ban on so-called “robot brothels”

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





