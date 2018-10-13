Mocha Man Style Music: Curtis Harding Live at Austin City Limits Music Festival - Mocha Man Style

Curtis Harding is a soul singer with a broad definition of soul. He found soul in Atlanta’s punk scene. He found it at rap...

Curtis Harding is a soul singer with a broad definition of soul. He found soul in Atlanta’s punk scene. He found it at rap shows. He found it in Bob Dylan records and gospel songs.

“I take everything that I’ve learned from these different genres and put it in a pot and come up with something new,” said Harding.

His new take on soul music is evident in this performance of “On And On.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





