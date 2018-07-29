Jorge Orta y su Tumbaká Live at Afro-Latin Fest - Mocha Man Style

World-renowned percussionist Jorge ‘CroCro’ Orta formed this group in 2010 to explore the many styles of Latin and Caribbean music. The name Tumbaká comes from the...

World-renowned percussionist Jorge ‘CroCro’ Orta formed this group in 2010 to explore the many styles of Latin and Caribbean music.

The name Tumbaká comes from the African word ‘tumba,’ which in some West Indies islands, is synonymous with percussion.

Tumbaká’s members are bongo player Orlando Andrade (Colombia), in timbales Rhumer Mora (Venezuela), keyboard player Rafael Miliano (Dominican Republic), pianist Luigi Lazareno (Mexico ), bass player Anthony McKenny (USA), trombone players Yankar González (Cuba), Bryan Logan (USA), and Juan Carlos Delgado (Puerto Rico), vocalists Kevin Castillo (Puerto Rico), Julio Rodriguez (Cuba) and Valeria Denis (Uruguay). All are recognized musicians who have performed with bands in Puerto Rico, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia and New York.

Enjoy their performance at the 5th Annual Afro-Latin Festival in Houston, TX.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





