Jorge Orta y su Tumbaká Live at Afro-Latin Fest - Mocha Man Style

Entertainment & Sports July 29, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

World-renowned percussionist Jorge ‘CroCro’ Orta formed this group in 2010 to explore the many styles of Latin and Caribbean music.

The name Tumbaká comes from the African word ‘tumba,’ which in some West Indies islands, is synonymous with percussion.

Tumbaká’s members are bongo player Orlando Andrade (Colombia), in timbales Rhumer Mora (Venezuela), keyboard player Rafael Miliano (Dominican Republic), pianist Luigi Lazareno (Mexico ), bass player Anthony McKenny (USA), trombone players Yankar González (Cuba), Bryan Logan (USA), and Juan Carlos Delgado (Puerto Rico), vocalists Kevin Castillo (Puerto Rico), Julio Rodriguez (Cuba) and Valeria Denis (Uruguay). All are recognized musicians who have performed with bands in Puerto Rico, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia and New York.

Enjoy their performance at the 5th Annual Afro-Latin Festival in Houston, TX.

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

