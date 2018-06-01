 The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Texas Recruits Arizona Teachers and Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet - Mocha Man Style
Politics & Current Events June 1, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. The panel includes Houston Matters Host (88.7FM), Craig Cohen; Monica Flores Richart, attorney and community education advocate; and Paul Pendergraft, happy Houston Public Media retiree.

This month, the panel weighs in on Fort Worth ISD’s advertising outside the state to try to lure teachers to Texas and ABC canceling the highly rated reboot of Roseanne because of the star’s racist tweet.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

