 The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Standardized Test Problems and #Bungate Hits Local Restaurants - Mocha Man Style
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Standardized Test Problems and #Bungate Hits Local Restaurants

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Standardized Test Problems and #Bungate Hits Local Restaurants

Uncategorized June 15, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

audio5 politics3
Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment,... The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Standardized Test Problems and #Bungate Hits Local Restaurants

Each month, Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, joins a panel of non-experts to discuss hot topics on Houston Public Media’s radio segment, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. The panel includes Houston Matters Host (88.7FM), Craig Cohen; Monica Flores Richart, attorney and community education advocate; and Pulitzer Prize winning writer and Houston Chronicle Opinion Editor, Lisa Falkenberg.

This month, the panel weighs in on area students’ receiving zeros on standardized essay tests, prompting their school district to cry foul and certain burger buns and sausages are temporarily shelved.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle



About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016