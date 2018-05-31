 Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Collection - Mocha Man Style
Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Collection

Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Collection

Fashion May 31, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

fashion112 sneakers20
I first heard A Tribe Called Quest’s music when I was a freshman at Howard University. My introduction to the group was their single,... Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Collection

I first heard A Tribe Called Quest’s music when I was a freshman at Howard University. My introduction to the group was their single, “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo,” and I was unsure I felt about it. With it’s laid-back, hippy vibe, this song was unlike any rap song I’d heard. But the more I listened to it, the more I got into it. By the time they released their debut album People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, I was a bonafide fan.

My fandom went to the next level when A Tribe Called Quest released The Low End Theory, one of the best hip-hop albums of all time. This is not up for debate. If you disagree, I will fight you.

Although their subsequent album releases didn’t measure up to The Low End Theory, the group produced some awesome songs such as “Electric Relaxation,” “Award Tour,” “Hot Sex,” “We the People,” and “Stressed Out.”

Image my delight when I walked into a Vans store and saw the Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Collection. Vans and A Tribe Called Quest teamed up on a collection of footwear paying tribute to the iconic alternative hip-hop group. Check out the sneakers in the collection.

ATCQ Authentic

Vans ATCQ Authentic Sneakers

Inspired by their impact on culture, the Vans ATCQ Authentic sneakers combine the original and now iconic Vans low top style with sturdy canvas uppers, an allover print, metal eyelets, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and custom ATCQ details in a celebration of style, art, music, and authenticity.

ATCQ UltraRange

Vans ATCQ UltraRange Sneakers

The Vans ATCQ UltraRange features a full length, co-molded UltraCush outsole, a LuxLiner sock-fit construction with seamless internals to reduce weight and rubbing, and durable reverse waffle lug outsoles for added grip. The ATCQ UltraRange also includes deluxe leather, textile, and rubber uppers, pull tabs for an easy on-and-off fit, and custom ATCQ details.

Vans ATCQ SK8-HI

Vans ATCQ SK8-HI

The Vans ATCQ Sk8-Hi combines the legendary lace-up high top with sturdy leather uppers, re-enforced toecaps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and custom ATCQ details.

Vans ATCQ SLIP-ON

Vans ATCQ Slip-On Sneakers

The ATCQ Classic Slip-On combines the iconic slip-on silhouette with sturdy canvas uppers, and allover print, padded collars, elastic side accents, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and custom ATCQ details.

ATCQ OLD SKOOL

Vans ATCQ Old School Sneakers

The Vans ATCQ Old Skool combines the classic sidestripe skate shoe with printed canvas and suede uppers, re-enforced toecaps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and custom ATCQ details.

*RIP to Phife Dog, the five-foot assassin.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle



About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016