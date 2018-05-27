 African American Cosplayers at Comicpalooza 2018 - Mocha Man Style
Entertainment & Sports May 27, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

Comicpalooza is the largest annual, multi-genre, comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming, and pop culture convention in the Southern United States and is held in Houston, TX. 2018 Comicpalooza programming included a literary festival, a film festival, panels covering a variety of topics, music, a live art auction, an interactive gaming area, and a vendor area.

Celebrity guests included: Ruth E. Carter (Costume Designer for Black Panther), Levar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow, Roots), Orlando Jones (American Gods, Book of Love, The Replacements), Jimmie Walker (Good Times, Airplane), Evan Narcisse (Writer – Rise of the Black Panther), Vita Ayala (Rebirth Wonder Woman Annual), Sanford Greene (Comic artist – Powerman and Iron Fist, Black Panther).

What I like most about Comicpalooza is the cosplay. I’m always amazed by the cosplayers’ creativity, originality, and craftsmanship. Here a few photos of my favorite African American cosplayers from the event.

Erick Kilmonger African-American Cosplay Comicpalooza
Black Panther Dora Milaje African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
Harley Quinn African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
Spiderman African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
Guinan Star Trek African American Cosplay
Lola Bunny Space Jam African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
Storm X-men African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
African American Cosplay Comicpalooza
Disney Tinkerbell African American Cosplay
African American Csoplay Comicpalooza
Harley Quinn African American Cosplay Comicpalooza

Visit the Mocha Man Style Facebook Page to see more cosplay photos from Comicpalooza.

