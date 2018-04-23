 You Don’t Want to Miss Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer Tour

Janelle Monáe is awesome. When I listened to her first album, The ArchAndroid, I was amazed by her musical talent. Even Prince became fan. But...

Janelle Monáe is awesome. When I listened to her first album, The ArchAndroid, I was amazed by her musical talent. Even Prince became fan. But it wasn’t until I saw, Monáe in concert that I realized what an incredible performer she truly is. I saw her at the Day For Night Fest in Houston, TX which featured other performers such as New Order, the Phillip Glass Ensemble, Mystikal and Kendrick Lamar.

Although Lamar was the headliner,Monáe put on the most memorable performances. She sang, danced, and challenged the audience to stand up to social injustices. It was one hour of pure energy, excitement, joy. Also, her band was tight!

To support her new album, Dirty Computer (set for release on Friday, April 27th), the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, actress, and activist is preparing to hit the road again with her upcoming North American Dirty Computer Tour.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 27-city tour produced by Live Nation will kick off June 11th in Seattle, WA and wrap up on August 4th in Atlanta, GA. Fellow Wondaland artists Alexe Belle and Isis Valentino, known together as the soulful duo St. Beauty, will join the tour as a special guest.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 2 at LiveNation.com. Every online U.S. ticket purchased for Janelle Monáe’s 2018 Dirty Computer Tour includes a standard digital copy of her new album.

JANELLE MONÁE WITH SPECIAL GUEST ST. BEAUTY ‘DIRTY COMPUTER TOUR’ DATES: DATE CITY VENUE Mon Jun 11 Seattle, WA King County’s Marymoor Park Tue Jun 12 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre Wed Jun 13 Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater Sat Jun 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Wed Jun 20 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU Tue Jun 26 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theater Thu Jun 28 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre Sat Jun 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex Sun Jul 01 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre Tue Jul 03 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre Thu Jul 05 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Fri July 06 Milwaukee, WI* Summerfest* Sat Jul 07 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live Mon Jul 09 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit Tue Jul 10 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre Wed Jul 11 St. Louis, MO The Pageant Fri Jul 13 Nashville, TN+ Ryman Auditorium+ Sat Jul 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Mon Jul 16 Toronto, ON Rebel Wed Jul 18 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Fri Jul 20 Washington, DC* The Anthem* Sat Jul 21 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Mon Jul 23 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Tue Jul 24 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte Thu Jul 26 Tampa, FL Jannus Live Fri Jul 27 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater Sat Jul 28 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando Sat Aug 04 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





