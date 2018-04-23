 You Don’t Want to Miss Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer Tour

Entertainment & Sports April 23, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

Janelle Monáe is awesome. When I listened to her first album, The ArchAndroid, I was amazed by her musical talent. Even Prince became fan. But it wasn’t until I saw, Monáe in concert that I realized what an incredible performer she truly is. I saw her at the Day For Night Fest in Houston, TX which featured other performers such as New Order, the Phillip Glass Ensemble, Mystikal and Kendrick Lamar.

Although Lamar was the headliner,Monáe put on the most memorable performances. She sang, danced, and challenged the audience to stand up to social injustices. It was one hour of pure energy, excitement, joy. Also, her band was tight!

To support her new album, Dirty Computer (set for release on Friday, April 27th), the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, actress, and activist is preparing to hit the road again with her upcoming North American Dirty Computer Tour. 

The 27-city tour produced by Live Nation will kick off June 11th in Seattle, WA and wrap up on August 4th in Atlanta, GA. Fellow Wondaland artists Alexe Belle and Isis Valentino, known together as the soulful duo St. Beauty, will join the tour as a special guest.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 2 at LiveNation.com. Every online U.S. ticket purchased for Janelle Monáe’s 2018 Dirty Computer Tour includes a standard digital copy of her new album.

JANELLE MONÁE WITH SPECIAL GUEST ST. BEAUTY ‘DIRTY COMPUTER TOUR’ DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Mon Jun 11

Seattle, WA

King County’s Marymoor Park

Tue Jun 12

Vancouver, BC

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed Jun 13

Portland, OR

McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Sat Jun 16

San Francisco, CA

The Masonic

Wed Jun 20

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tue Jun 26

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theater

Thu Jun 28

Los Angeles, CA

The Greek Theatre

Sat Jun 30

Salt Lake City, UT

The Complex

Sun Jul 01

Denver, CO

The Paramount Theatre

Tue Jul 03

Minneapolis, MN

State Theatre

Thu Jul 05

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Fri July 06

Milwaukee, WI*

Summerfest*

Sat Jul 07

Grand Rapids, MI

20 Monroe Live

Mon Jul 09

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre Detroit

Tue Jul 10

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

Wed Jul 11

St. Louis, MO

The Pageant

Fri Jul 13

Nashville, TN+

Ryman Auditorium+

Sat Jul 14

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Mon Jul 16

Toronto, ON

Rebel

Wed Jul 18

New York, NY

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 20

Washington, DC*

The Anthem*

Sat Jul 21

Boston, MA

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Mon Jul 23

Raleigh, NC

The Ritz

Tue Jul 24

Charlotte, NC

The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Jul 26

Tampa, FL

Jannus Live

Fri Jul 27

Miami, FL

The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat Jul 28

Orlando, FL

House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 04

Atlanta, GA

Tabernacle

