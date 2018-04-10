Michael Symon’s Smoked Prime Rib Recipe from “Playing With Fire”

A few years ago, I dined at Michael Symon’s Roast in Detroit. I had Filet Mignon with a side of Brussels Sprouts and Walnuts....

A few years ago, I dined at Michael Symon’s Roast in Detroit. I had Filet Mignon with a side of Brussels Sprouts and Walnuts. The meal was exquisite. Symon is a culinary genius when it comes to preparing meat (he’s pretty good at brussels sprouts too).

Symon takes meat to the next level in his new cookbook, Playing With Fire. In his first cookbook focused on barbecue and live-fire grilling, Symon draws inspiration from his favorites, including dry ribs from Memphis, wet ribs from Nashville, brisket from Texas (the best version of BBQ), pork steak from St. Louis, and burnt ends from Kansas City as well as the unique and now signature Cleveland-style barbecue he developed to showcase the flavors of his hometown. Symon offers expert guidance on working with different styles of grills and smokers, choosing aromatic woods for smoking, cooking various cuts of meat, and successfully pairing proteins with rubs, sauces, and sides.

One of my favorite recipes from Playing with Fire is the Smoked Prime Rib. According to Symon, “the only thing better than roasted prime rib is smoked prime rib.” After trying this recipe, I agree. The smoke and spices mingle with the flavorful beef to create a delicious dish that you will dream about.

Michael Symon's Smoked Prime Rib

Ingredients

1/4 Cup Kosher Salt

1/4 Cup Freshly Ground Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Yellow Mustard Seeds

1 Tbsp Sugar

5 Lbs Dry-Aged Bone-in Prime Rib

3 Tbsp Horseradish Mustard Instructions Prepare and preheat your smoker to 325 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix to combine the salt, pepper, mustard seeds, and sugar. Pat the prime rib dry with paper towels and evenly coat the exterior of the meat with the horseradish mustard. Season on all sides with the spice mixture. When the temperature in the smoker reaches 325 degrees F and the smoke is running clear, add the meat. Cook until the beef reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees F for rare to 135 degrees F for medium, depending on your desired doneness (total cooking time about 3-1/2 hours). For the best results, use a probe thermometer to continually monitor the meat's temperature. Transfer the beef to a cutting board and let rest for 20-30 minutes. Slice to desired thickness and serve. Recipe Notes Reprinted from Michael Symon’s Playing With Fire. Copyright © 2018 by Michael Symon. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Ed Anderson. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

