The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: State District Judge Calls Black Lives Matter a Rag Tag Organization

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly is a monthly conversation with Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall; Houston Matters Host (88.7FM), Craig Cohen; Pulitzer Prize Winning Houston Chronicle columnist, Lisa Falkenberg; and Log Cabin Republicans of Houston President, Marco Roberts.

This week, our panel weighs in on Houston Independent School District’s Superintendent Richard Carranza’s announcement that he’s leaving to head up New York City’s public school system and State District Judge Michael McSpadden comment that black defendants get bad advice from – quote – “rag-tag organizations” like Black Lives Matter.

Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.





