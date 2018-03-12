Risk is Key Showcases Menswear Line During Fresh Off the Rail Fashion Week in Houston

Risk is Key was launched in 2010 by its founder, Vernell Moore, whose love for fashion led him to want to share his passion with the world. What started as a school project, evolved into a full-fledged fashion brand catering to young men and women.

On Sunday, March 11, 2018, Risk Is Key showcased its menswear line at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH) in Houston, TX during the Fresh Off the Rail Fashion Week events. The brand also showed pieces from its women’s line. Visit our Facebook page to see more photos from the show and some behind the scenes images.

Here are a few of the menswear looks from the fashion show: