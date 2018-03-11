Jamel Hawk Fall/Winter 18 Menswear Collection at INCEPTION Fashion Show

On March 10, 2018, Houston-based fashion designer, Jamel Hawk revealed his contemporary, ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2018 menswear collection at The Mansion.

The show, titled “INCEPTION,” was hosted by local media personalities Jonathan Martin, Coco Dominguez, and KG Smooth and featured live musical performances by Live Out Loud Band, Imani Scott, DJ Willy The Kid, and Luke Whitney.

“By definition, Inception means the beginning,” Hawk said. “The beauty of life is if you are blessed to wake up to a new day, you can always work towards a new beginning. If you remain determined, motivated, persistent, and resilient you will eventually find your perfect beginning. Your perfect INCEPTION.”

Models walked through a runway that was flanked with crosses bearing the names of slain black men Treyvon Martin, Philando Castillo, Michael Brown, etc. Designer Chasity Sereal opened the fashion show with looks from her collection. The show also featured looks from the Jamel Hawks women’s line. Visit our Facebook page to see the rest of the photos from the event.

Here are a few of the top menswear looks from the Jamel Hawk collection.