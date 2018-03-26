Freshen Up Your Style with the 2018 Warby Parker Spring Collection

Fashion March 26, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

Warby Parker has done it again. They’ve created an awesome collection of beautifully designed eyewear just in time for Spring. If you want to freshen up your style, check out the 19 different frame options for men and women in the Warby Parker 2018 Spring Collection. Here are three of our favorite styles for men.

Hyde

Warby Parker Hyde 2018 Spring COllection

These stylish, oversized frames feature round lenses and a flat brow. The Hyde frames are made from hand-polished cellulose acetate. We love the pop of subtle color from the matte navy.

Hughes Large

Warby Parker Hughes Large 2018 Spring Collection

Hughes Large is a smart-looking frame with square lenses. It is available in Smoky Quartz Crystal (as seen here) and Layered Tortoise. This style is also available in Hughes Small for people with narrower faces.

Rigby

Warby Parker Rigby 2018 Spring Collection

The dapper Rigby frame is the perfect accessory for your new spring wardrobe. It is made frame stainless steel and features adjustable nosepads, round lenses, and a narrow fit. Available in Black Ink and Brushed Silver.

As always, for every pair sold, Warby Parker will distribute a pair to someone in need.

About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

