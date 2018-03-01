Chadwick Boseman Surprises Black Panther Fans

Entertainment & Sports March 1, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonBlack Panther fans filmed a video message sharing what the movie means to them. However, they were unaware that Chadwick Boseman was right behind the curtain, waiting to surprise them.

The best part of the video, to me at least, is when the Howard University student gave a shout out to our alma mater. #HUForever.

