The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: False Tsunami Warning and Carlos Beltran’s Plans to Skip the Astros’ White House Visit

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: False Tsunami Warning and Carlos Beltran’s Plans to Skip the Astros’ White House Visit

Career, Relationships, & Personal Development February 9, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

audio1 GBU1 Sports49
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly is a monthly conversation with Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall; Houston Matters Host (88.7FM), Craig... The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: False Tsunami Warning and Carlos Beltran’s Plans to Skip the Astros’ White House Visit

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly is a monthly conversation with Mocha Man Style publisher, Frederick J. Goodall; Houston Matters Host (88.7FM), Craig Cohen; Pulitzer Prize Winning Houston Chronicle columnist, Lisa Falkenberg; and Log Cabin Republicans of Houston President, Marco Roberts.

This week, our panel weighs in on a tsunami warning that wasn’t, and Carlos Beltran’s plans to skip the Astros’ White House visit in March. Listen to the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle




About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016