Snoop Dogg Goes from Gangsta to Gospel on New Album, “Bible of Love”

On his new album, legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg will deliver songs that are less gangsta and more godly. Bible of Love is Snoop’s 16thalbum and his first–ever gospel project.

“As the country is in one of its heaviest times and is so divided, I wanted to make an album that spreads love and unity around the world,” Snoop said. “That’s what I was taught, so that’s all I know. Real love.”

Snoop credits his late grandmother, Dorothy Tate, with introducing him to gospel music and inspiring him to finally release a gospel project. This double disc, 32-track collection is intended to showcase the genre and bring people together.

Bible of Love features Snoop and individual performances from a diverse array of acclaimed artists spanning multiple generations. He and co-executive producer, Lonny Bereal, handpicked some of Snoop’s personal favorites from gospel and R&B including, B. Slade, Faith Evans, Rance Allen, and The Clark Sisters.

“I am blessed to have so many legendary friends join me on this journey,” Snoop said.

Bible of Love’s first official single, “You,” features acclaimed gospel artist Ty Tribbett.

The album is also the first release from All The Time Entertainment, a label which Snoop launched to provide more opportunities for gospel music artists.

