Mocha Man Style Music: Sha Davis & The 1990s Perform “Runnin’ (Lose It All)” at Cafeza in Houston, TX

Sha Davis and The 1990s is an alternative R&B band that uses live vocals, instrument loopers, and other equipment to create an echoed and...

Sha Davis and The 1990s is an alternative R&B band that uses live vocals, instrument loopers, and other equipment to create an echoed and hauntingly full cinematic sound. Watch this video of their live performance at Cafeza in Houston, TX.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vist our YouTube Channel to see more live performances.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







