Mocha Man Style Music: Sha Davis & The 1990s Perform “Runnin’ (Lose It All)” at Cafeza in Houston, TX

Mocha Man Style Music: Sha Davis & The 1990s Perform “Runnin’ (Lose It All)” at Cafeza in Houston, TX

Entertainment & Sports February 10, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall

music218 video135
Sha Davis and The 1990s is an alternative R&B band that uses live vocals, instrument loopers, and other equipment to create an echoed and... Mocha Man Style Music: Sha Davis & The 1990s Perform “Runnin’ (Lose It All)” at Cafeza in Houston, TX

Sha Davis and The 1990s is an alternative R&B band that uses live vocals, instrument loopers, and other equipment to create an echoed and hauntingly full cinematic sound. Watch this video of their live performance at Cafeza in Houston, TX.

Vist our YouTube Channel to see more live performances.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle




About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016