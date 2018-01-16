We Tried John Legend’s LVE Wine and Here’s What We Thought

I have been a John Legend fan ever since I first heard his debut single, “Ordinary People,” from his album Get Lifted. The song...

I have been a John Legend fan ever since I first heard his debut single, “Ordinary People,” from his album Get Lifted. The song was a poignant, raw, and earnest reflection on relationships. Since then, Legend has made many more great songs, won numerous awards (Grammy, Golden Globe, and Oscar), and got married and had a baby.

In 2015, he added winemaker to his already impressive list of accomplishments. In partnership with family-owned Raymond Vineyards in Napa Valley, Legend launched LVE Collective (Legend Vineyard Exclusive) and has since received rave reviews.

The LVE Collective is a subscription membership wine club. Four times a year, Legend hand-selects 3 bottles of LVE & Raymond wines to send to his members. Members receive benefits such as 20% wine savings; complimentary tastings at Raymond and Boisset wineries in Napa Valley and Burgundy, France; exclusive event invites; first access to new special edition LVE releases, and more.

Mocha Man Style Contributor, Mila Buckley, tried one of the wines from the collection. Here are her thoughts:

First Impression

I received a red wine, and the bottle was nice a dark, exactly what I would expect for a red wine. It had a beautiful layout with dark blue, velvety looking roses with gold foil insets for the type. If I saw it on a shelf, it would entice me to read the label. It looks like a sophisticated, expensive bottle of wine. The bottle didn’t specify what kind of red, it just said “2015 Red,” so I assume it’s a red blend, which makes for a style of wine that you may be able to pair well with different bites. Winemakers create blends because they’re able to essentially “design” their wine. No two blends are every really the same, so it’s nice to know that this wine was truly hand-picked. The wine itself is very dark, almost purply pink in color – not really red as I expected.

Taste

In terms of taste, this wine has a bit of spice (likely from some kind of pepper), but overall, it’s mildly flavored. It’s not something that’s going to warm you up, nor is it a very sweet bottle of wine. It would go very well with dark chocolate, or something sweet and rich because the taste is so mild and unsweet. I could see it just as well pairing with something sharp and savory like prosciutto. It needs something very opposite to bring out the flavors in the wine.

Is it worth it?

The price point of $50/bottle is a bit steep but makes sense for a celebrity-created wine. I would buy this as a nice gift for someone, but it would definitely be a special occasion wine for me. All-in-all, I really liked this wine, from the look to the taste.

