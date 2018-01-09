7 Tips For Dating In The New Year

A new year means a new you, and a new approach to your dating and love life. Whether you’re single and ready to get...

A new year means a new you, and a new approach to your dating and love life. Whether you’re single and ready to get in the dating scene or you’re spending time with someone and wondering if the relationship has a real future, the following dating tips will help you find love and happiness.

Be Happy with You

Before you can make someone else happy, you have to be happy with yourself. Learn to appreciate all of the things that make you unique. Build on your strengths and create a full life. Work on being the best version of yourself. When you finally find that special someone, you won’t be looking for that person to create your happiness. She will add to your life instead of filling a void. Being genuine and true to yourself is the only path to a successful dating life.

Know What You’re Looking for in a Mate

When you know yourself – your interests, values, dreams, strengths, and weaknesses – you’re better able to evaluate potential love interests. Make a list of all of the traits and attributes you find desirable and seek partners who fit that profile. Keep in mind that the perfect person doesn’t exist. If you have a long list of criteria for your dream mate, chances are you might never get to check off all the boxes.

Try a Different Approach to Meeting Someone New

If you haven’t tried online dating, now is the perfect time to jump in. There are dozens of dating sites with thousands of potential mates. But don’t just rely on online sites. Ask your friends and family to introduce you to people. Participate in new activities that encourage people to interact with each other. Go to networking events, parties, conferences. And keep in mind that people still meet each other in the grocery store. Take a multi-pronged approach to meeting new people.

Date Different Types of People

If you continue to find yourself in the same spot in each relationship (one that doesn’t move forward), it’s time to take a look at who you’re dating and why. Step outside your comfort zone and date people you may not have considered before. This small step can open up a whole new world of dating options.

Make Your Intentions Clear

Whether you’re interested in a long-term relationship or a short-term fling, it is important to make your intentions clear as soon as possible. You don’t have to ask for her hand in marriage on the first date, but as time progresses, you should tell her what type of relationship you’re interested in pursuing.

Try New Activities

Instead of the typical dinner and a movie, mix up your dating routine with different activities. Take a cooking or art class, go on a hike, visit a museum, go to an amusement park, play miniature golf. Find out what your date is interested in and incorporate those activities into the mix also.

Recharge

Don’t get too focused on dating and finding a partner. Remember there’s more to life. Take a trip, learn a new skill, hang out with family and friends, volunteer at a local nonprofit agency. Most of all, take some time to unplug, relax, and recharge your batteries. Be comfortable with solitude.

Do you have any dating tips? Share your advice in the comments below or on our social media channels?

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







