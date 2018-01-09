Tips For A New Love Life In The New Year

A new year means a new you, and a new approach to your dating and love life. Whether you’re single and ready to get...

A new year means a new you, and a new approach to your dating and love life. Whether you’re single and ready to get in the dating scene or you’re spending time with someone and wondering if the relationship has a real future, the following tips will help you find love and happiness.

Be Happy with You

Before you can make someone else happy, you have to be happy with yourself. Learn to appreciate all of the things that make you unique. Build on your strengths and create a full life. Work on being the best version of yourself. When you finally find that special someone, you won’t be looking for that person to create your happiness. She will add to your life instead of filling a void.

Know What You’re Looking for in a Mate

When you know yourself – your interests, values, dreams, strengths and weaknesses – you’re better able to evaluate potential love interests. Make a list of all of the traits and attributes you find desirable and seek partners who fit the profile. Keep in mind that the perfect person doesn’t exist. If you have a long list of criteria for your dream mate, chances are you might never get to check off all the boxes on that list.

Make Your Intentions Clear

Whether you’re interestest in a long-term relationship or a short-term fling, it is important to make your intentions clear as soon as possible. If you haven’t told the person you are dating of your intentions, she might not know your true feelings. Knowing how to express feelings is vital if you want to feel close to people and to sustain a relationship. So tell her/him!

Be Yourself. Being genuine and true to yourself is the only path to a successful dating life. Enlist your friends to help connect you with people who fit your personality, or take up a pastime that appeals to the real you rather than the person you think someone would prefer.

Be open to meeting someone anywhere. While many people take part in online dating groups, don’t limit yourself from meeting someone at the local coffee shop, work, community volunteer initiatives or the gym, or network online, through your friends, and anywhere else that is appropriate. Take a multi-pronged approach to meeting new people.

Try new activities. Instead of always meeting for lunch or hanging out in front of the TV watching Netflix movies together, try doing an activity together, like taking a cooking or art class. Sometimes you need to get out of your comfort zone and change things up in your life and your relationship.

Recharge. Don’t get too focused on dating and finding a partner. Remember there’s more to life. Arrange a friends’ dinner out, dive into that new book, sign up for that kickboxing class, head to the local art museum-whatever floats YOUR boat. Giving yourself some “me” time will allow you to reconnect and regroup.

Change Up The Type of Person You Date. If you continue to find yourself in the same spot in each relationship (one that doesn’t move forward), it’s time to take a look at who you’re dating. What traits do they all seem to have in common? (good-looking to the point of being too self-centered, emotionally unavailable, too immature, etc.). Try and date outside the box you have created.