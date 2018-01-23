The Art & Soul of Creativity: Lloyd Gite, Owner of The Gite Gallery

The Art & Soul of Creativity is a regular video series that profiles creative, interesting people around the world. Watch more episodes on YouTube....

The Art & Soul of Creativity is a regular video series that profiles creative, interesting people around the world. Watch more episodes on YouTube .

Lloyd Gite has always been fascinated by Africa. This fascination led him to open The Gite Gallery, a commercial art gallery in Houston, TX, that specializes in fine art by African artists.

“It is import to have art in your home that represents your culture and history,” Gite said. “It is also important for people of other races to see black people portrayed in a positive way. Art gives us an avenue to learn more about one another.”

In his previous career as a journalist, Gite interviewed prominent celebrities, politicians, athletes, and activists including Rosa Parks, Al Jarreau, Muhammad Ali, Beyonce, Diana Ross, and many others.

Gite has a knack for identifying artistic talent and has launched the careers of many popular African artists. Watch this to learn more about Gite’s approach to art and his thoughts on art collecting.

