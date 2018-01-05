How Black Panther Went from the Page to the Screen
Entertainment & SportsMovies January 5, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall
Black Panther is one of the most interesting characters in the Marvel Universe. First appearing in Fantastic Four #52 (July 1966), Black Panther is the first black superhero in mainstream American comic books. Not only is Black Panther a superhero, but he is also the king of the African nation, Wakanda, the most advanced country in the world. The character was originally conceived by Jack Kirby as a character named “Coal Tiger.”
In this video, you can see how Black Panther went from comic book pages to the big screen.
Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER opens in theaters everywhere on 02/16/18.
