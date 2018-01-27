HENDRIXROE Brings Vintage Rock & Roll Style to Men’s Fashion
Fashion January 27, 2018 Frederick J. Goodall
Jordan Erin McKay (JEM) is the designer behind HENDRIXROE, which launched its debut menswear collection at Toronto Men’s Fashion Week, TOM in 2016.
Inspired by the vintage Rock & Roll and old Hollywood glamour icons, Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe, HENDRIXROE embodies the epitome of “glamorous rocker couture” with close attention to construction, fabric, and fine lines.
HENDRIXROE will be one of the featured designers at the 2018 Toronto Fashion Week, an event showcasing fashion, art, music and culture. The bi-annual event hosts national and international designers, entertainers and the fashion community to create a touchpoint where fashion is embraced and celebrated.
Toronto Fashion Week takes place February 5-8 in Yorkville, Toronto’s most prestigious luxury retail neighborhood.
