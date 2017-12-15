Oceans of Slumber Releases New Video – “The Decay of Disregard”
Entertainment & Sports December 15, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall
Houston-based sextet, Oceans of Slumber are great musicians. They create heavy-metal music that speaks to today’s culture, and frontwoman Cammie Gilbert delivers powerful vocals that are bigger than life. Check out their new video, “The Decay Of Disregard,” from their upcoming album The Banished Heart.
You can pre-order The Banished Heart at Amazon.
