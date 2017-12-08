Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle
Get the Holidays Started with Wynton Marsalis’ Jazzy “Jingle Bells”

Entertainment & Sports December 8, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall

Wynton Marsalis is one of the greatest jazz trumpeters in the world. As the Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, he preserves this classic American art form and shares it with a new generation of music lovers.

In this video, Marsalis performs a jazzed up rendition of the holiday classic, Jingle Bells. He is joined by members of the JALC orchestra and his daughter, Oni Marsalis on vocals.

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

