Get the Holidays Started with Wynton Marsalis’ Jazzy “Jingle Bells”

Wynton Marsalis is one of the greatest jazz trumpeters in the world. As the Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, he preserves this classic American art form and shares it with a new generation of music lovers.

In this video, Marsalis performs a jazzed up rendition of the holiday classic, Jingle Bells. He is joined by members of the JALC orchestra and his daughter, Oni Marsalis on vocals.

