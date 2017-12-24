Check Out IhsAn Bilal’s New Video “Too Late”

Entertainment & SportsMusic December 24, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall

Earlier this month IhsAn Bilal released her latest album, IhsAnity. The L.A.-based singer has just dropped “Too Late,” her first video from the album. Directed by Briana Monet, the video also features actor David K. Sommerville.

Visit to IhsAnBilalMuzik.com for upcoming show dates and other announcements from the artist.

