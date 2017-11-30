Chill Out with These Cool Frames from the Warby Parker Winter Collection

Every season, Warby Parker releases new and redesigned frames. For the Winter 2017 Collection, the designers channeled their inner geologists. These stunning frames come...

Every season, Warby Parker releases new and redesigned frames. For the Winter 2017 Collection, the designers channeled their inner geologists. These stunning frames come from a range of metals, acetates, and precious stones and are as entrancing as the precious stones and metals that inspired them—tree agate, sardonyx, arfvedsonite,

Here are three of our favorite frames from the Warby Parker’s Winter Collection.

Lowry in Jet Black Fade

Lowry is a bold spacious frame, with a straight brown and generous lenses that exude panache. Includes superhydrophobic, anti-reflective coating, and a scratch-resistant treatment. Also available in Tortoise Matte Eclipse.

Eugene in Pacific Slate

Eugene is a medium-width frame with subtle endpieces and a pronounced nose bridge that complements its round lenses. Made from thin, light, impact-resistant polycarbonate. Also available in Rosewood Crystal.

Wallis in Brushed Navy

Wallis features tall, squarish lenses, and comfortable, adjustable nose pads. The frame is made of stainless steel and custom cellulose acetate and the lenses offer 100% UV protection.

If you can’t decide which frames are right for you, order the Warby Parker Home Try-On program and walk through the process from start to finish: from selecting and ordering five frames, to finding the right pair for your face, all in the comfort of your own home.

