AGT Finalists, Linkin’ Bridge, Perform “Drift Away” on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Linkin’ Bridge joined fellow Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The band became a national phenomenon when they were finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Lawrence, who was filling in for Kimmel, invited Linkin’ Bridge to perform “Drift Away.”

