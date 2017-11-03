AGT Finalists, Linkin’ Bridge, Perform “Drift Away” on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Entertainment & Sports November 3, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall
Linkin’ Bridge joined fellow Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The band became a national phenomenon when they were finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.
Lawrence, who was filling in for Kimmel, invited Linkin’ Bridge to perform “Drift Away.”
