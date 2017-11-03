AGT Finalists, Linkin’ Bridge, Perform “Drift Away” on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Entertainment & Sports November 3, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall

Linkin’ Bridge joined fellow Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The band became a national phenomenon when they were finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Lawrence, who was filling in for Kimmel, invited Linkin’ Bridge to perform “Drift Away.”

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

