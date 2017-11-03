3 Ways to Balance Your Professional and Personal Lives

As a husband, corporate-preneur who hops on and off about 65 flights a year, father of a newborn, and author, I’m often asked how...

As a husband, corporate-preneur who hops on and off about 65 flights a year, father of a newborn, and author, I’m often asked how I manage to find time between career and family. Honestly, I find it to be fairly easy, but I can understand how it can be viewed as difficult to many. In my book, The Mind of A Winner, I share three important habits to that will help you balance your professional and personal lives.

Family Comes First

When faced with having to make those tough life decisions along your journey, your family should be at the top of your priority list. Helping your spouse prep dinner, attending your child’s practice if you can’t make gameday, or calling to check on an elderly loved one are all small efforts that show your family they are important. Knowing that your family comes first should ease the process when you’re faced with making a business or personal decision. More importantly, your family will appreciate the choice that you’re making.

Over-Communicate

Go the extra mile to make sure your message is clearly received by your partner, children, boss, clients, and colleagues. Miscommunication can be the culprit that leads to confusion and frustration. Over-communicate to proactively manage expectations of those around you when a shift in plans occurs.

Manage Your Time

You should be spending your time on the things that add value toward your growth and purpose. It’s okay to enjoy guilty pleasures now and then like binge-watching an entire Netflix series. However, that pleasure shouldn’t come at the expense of your goals, a work project, or family time. You may need to sleep 6 hours instead of 8 to gain an additional 2 hours added to your fun bank. There aren’t too many things that can tell you more about a person than how they spend their time.

Understanding your priorities are the major keys to balancing your professional and personal lives. Stay committed to the boundaries, goals, and priorities you set for yourself. Small wins are still progress and they will give you a sense of peace in the end.

