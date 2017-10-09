Tacolandia is Like Heaven for Taco Lovers

Tacos are the perfect food – delicious, portable, and filling. One of the great things about living in Houston is that I can eat...

Tacos are the perfect food – delicious, portable, and filling. One of the great things about living in Houston is that I can eat tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (something I’ve done several times).

If you love tacos as much as I do, then you must attend Tacolandia. Presented by TABASCO, this outdoor taco sampling festival will feature Houston’s top tacos from local restaurants and taquerias such as Alma Latina Mexican Restaurant, Crispy or Grilled, Evo Taco, Fusion Taco, Taco Planet plus many more, and one of my favorite taco spots, Gerardo’s Drive-In (the barbacoa is to-die-for).

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Time: Doors open at 3PM for VIP and 4PM for General Admission

Location: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park (105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007)

Price: $35 – $85

General Admission Advanced: $35

General Admission Day Of: $45

VIP Advance Tickets: $75

VIP Day Of Tickets: $85. Note

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tacolandiahouston.com/tickets/

Visit Mocha Man Style on Facebook for a chance to win two tickets to Tacolandia.

