Russell Westbrook Gives TUMI an Assist with New Travel Collection

Last season was epic for Russell Westbrook. In 2017, he became one of two players in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season (Oscar Robertson is the other). He also entered the NBA record book by recording the most triple-doubles in a season with 42. All of these accomplishments culminated with Westbrook’s being named the 2016-17 NBA Most Valuable Player.

But basketball isn’t the only thing Westbrook is known for. The NBA Point guard is also recognized for his creative personal style and passionate interest in the fashion industry. In September 2017 Westbrook published his first book, Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers with Rizzoli. Westbrook is the first athlete to collaborate with Barney’s New York, held the title of creative director for True Religion, is a Jordan Brand athlete, and collaborates with global leading brands including such as Byredo and Samsung.

His latest fashion endeavor is a partnership with TUMI, a leading global travel and lifestyle brand. Westbrook worked with the TUMI design team to create a limited-edition six-piece collection of the brand’s high-performance ballistic nylon in a tonal red camouflage featuring black leather accents throughout the assortment.

“I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with TUMI, a brand that I have been a loyal user of for years,” says Westbrook. “I’ve always enjoyed the process of transforming an idea through the design process, and the creative team at TUMI really executed my vision.”

The TUMI x Westbrook collection is made up of an International Carry-on, Double Expansion Travel Satchel, both the Morrison and Warren Backpacks, Jetsetter Tote, Hanging Travel Kit, and the Westbrook Dangler. Each piece within the collection features Westbrook’s personal mantra, “Why Not?”

The TUMI x Westbrook collection ranging in price from $55-$795, and will be sold at TUMI retail stores worldwide, TUMI.com, as well as the streetwear mecca, KITH.

