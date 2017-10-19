Purple Reign Celebrates Prince’s Music and Memory

Prince may longer be with us, but his music will always endure. To keep Prince’s memory alive, the Tropicana Las Vegas has announced the residency of...

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show, seamlessly re-creates the blistering performances and raw energy of Prince in his prime. Featuring a tribute Morris Day and The Time, and Vanity 6, this show is a must-see for Prince fans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Purple Reign to the Tropicana Theater,” said Aaron Rosenthal, VP and General Manager for Tropicana Las Vegas. “Jason Tenner truly brings the legendary singer-songwriter to life.”

From humble beginnings in small UNLV college clubs to late night T.V., Purple Reign has risen to international acclaim and recognition as the world’s #1 Prince Tribute.

On November 17, 2008, the group became the 1st ever tribute/impersonator act to appear as the musical guest on Late Show with David Letterman.

In 2009, Purple Reign was crowned “Best Tribute Act” by the 28th annual Las Vegas Review Journal Poll, winning 2 awards by both the staff and readers. Most recently, the show won “Best Impersonator” in the 2014 Las Vegas Review-Journal poll, and was chosen as the season 3 opener for AXStv’s The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.

Purple Reign will run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Tropicana box office, by calling (800) 829-9034 or online at www.troplv.com.

