If Your Underwear is 7 Years Old, Visit Bonobos.com Right Now

According to an English survey, the average man keeps a pair of underwear for 7 years. Researchers also discovered that 22 percent of the men admit to not changing their underpants every day.

Guys, let’s just stop this. I understand that buying underwear is not a priority in your life. We’re all busy. We all have hectic schedules. And Netflix has kept us bound to our couches more than ever. But you should replace your underwear more frequently than every 2,555 days. I’m not even going to discuss the guys who don’t change their underwear daily because “EWWW!”

For most guys, wearing threadbare underwear is less painful than shopping for new undergarments. Lucky is the man was has a wife or girlfriend (or mom) who regularly replenishes his supply. For those of you who are not as fortunate, there is a better way to buy new briefs.

Bonobos has introduced a line of underwear that is as easy to purchase and as comfortable as their famous Chinos. Now you can order new underwear from the comfort of your home while you binge watch Stranger Things.

In their quest to design the ultimate underwear for men, Bononos addressed one persistent problem – sizing. Currently, most men’s underwear is only available in small, medium, large, or X-large. Guys who are in-between sizes have to live with underwear that is too tight or not baggy. Not a good look either way. Bonobos’ underwear is sized to fit like your pants and jeans – from 28 all the way up to 40.

Available in two styles (3” trunk and 5” boxer brief), these stealthy performance undergarments boast anti-microbial and moisture-wicking fabric (keeping your jewels sweat-free is an added bonus). With a horizontal fly, air flow enabling mesh panels, and a roll-proof waistband, Bonobos underwear are going to be the new gold standard for the man looking for a perfect, yet comfortable fit.

Don’t wait another 7 years to get new underwear. Visit Bonobos.com to stock up today.

