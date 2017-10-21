Foot Locker Releases the Nas Inspired Timberland Volume VIII Boots

For October, The Legends Club, an exclusive and unique collaboration between Timberland and Foot Locker, is releasing the Timberland Volume VIII. This modern take on...

For October, The Legends Club, an exclusive and unique collaboration between Timberland and Foot Locker, is releasing the Timberland Volume VIII. This modern take on the classic black 6″ boot is updated with asymmetrical straps, sleek blackout leather, fabric, and hardware.

In a video to accompany the release, Hip-Hop legend Nas, who helped create the line, recounts his lyrical journey. Equipped with his classic black Timberlands, Nas would read the dictionary cover-to-cover to fill his head with words no one else was rhyming with.

Each month through December, Foot Locker will drop a new style from the collection.

The first release, The Volume VII FlyRoam™ Leather Sneakerboot, is also available.

